East Palestine officials invite residents to Q&A session on trail derailment

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said there will be an informational open house Wednesday evening for residents to ask questions about the Feb. 3 train derailment.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the East Palestine High School Gymnasium on Grant Street.

The open house, also called a town hall, will include a question and answer session with village officials.

** 19 News will have livestreaming coverage available throughout the event. **

In the weeks following the train derailment, residents in East Palestine and beyond have raised concerns about water and air quality as well as health risks to humans and animals.

Hundreds of people in East Palestine and 20 homes in Pennsylvania were evacuated from their residences from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8.

They were allowed back into their neighborhoods the evening of Feb. 8, after officials said air quality “showed readings at points below safety screening levels for contaminants of concern.”

Several counties sharing borders with Columbiana County have advised residents of no reported issues.

Officials in Cleveland and Akron have also said their testing shows no environmental impacts at this time.

The administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Michael Regan, said he will be visiting East Palestine on Thursday.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officials said Tuesday seven and a half-miles of local streams and waterways were tested for water quality.

ODNR officials said they found a total of 3,500 dead fish in that space, including 12 different species. None of the species are threatened or endangered.

ODNR added their officers have been in the waters every day and found no increase in dead fish and no evidence of non-aquatic wildlife deaths.

