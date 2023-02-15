Euclid Marc’s robbed, manager hit with gun
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are looking for a suspect connected to a robbery that happened Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
The Marc’s store at 22840 Lakeshore Blvd was robbed around 6 p.m., police say.
Officials say the suspect struck a manager in the head with his gun.
Police describe the suspect as in his late teens or twenties, last seen wearing an orange/red hoodie, black winter-style hat, black gloves, black pants, and boots, carrying a Cleveland Browns backpack.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Facebook post.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.