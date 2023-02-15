2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid Marc’s robbed, manager hit with gun

Euclid Marc's robbed
Euclid Marc's robbed(Source: Euclid Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are looking for a suspect connected to a robbery that happened Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The Marc’s store at 22840 Lakeshore Blvd was robbed around 6 p.m., police say.

Officials say the suspect struck a manager in the head with his gun.

Euclid Marc's Robbed
Euclid Marc's Robbed(Source: Euclid Police Department)

Police describe the suspect as in his late teens or twenties, last seen wearing an orange/red hoodie, black winter-style hat, black gloves, black pants, and boots, carrying a Cleveland Browns backpack.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Facebook post.

