Fire damages 2 homes on Clevleand’s West Side
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman and her Chihuahuas escaped from a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
Cleveland firefighters responded to the home in the 3200 block of W. 120th Street around 1 p.m.
According to Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Mike Norman, the strong wind also pushed the flames onto a neighbor’s house, damaging some of the siding and a window.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
