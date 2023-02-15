Fire damages 2 homes on Clevleand’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman and her Chihuahuas escaped from a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland firefighters responded to the home in the 3200 block of W. 120th Street around 1 p.m.

According to Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Mike Norman, the strong wind also pushed the flames onto a neighbor’s house, damaging some of the siding and a window.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

