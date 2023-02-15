2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire damages 2 homes on Clevleand’s West Side

Fire damages home on Cleveland's West Side
Fire damages home on Cleveland's West Side(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman and her Chihuahuas escaped from a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland firefighters responded to the home in the 3200 block of W. 120th Street around 1 p.m.

According to Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Mike Norman, the strong wind also pushed the flames onto a neighbor’s house, damaging some of the siding and a window.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

