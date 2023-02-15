Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker sentenced for attempted rape, abduction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon after being convicted of attacking a woman inside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Zino Kirby had a bench trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty.

On Jan. 5, Judge McGinty found him guilty of abduction and two counts of attempted rape. Kirby was found not guilty of kidnapping.

The former Cleveland Municipal Court worker tried to sexually assault a woman inside the Justice Center in July 2021.

The victim is a social services employee. She told police the incident happened inside Kirby’s office while she was there to pick up materials related to her job.