Hyundai, Kia announce free software upgrade in effort to end national theft spree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a crime trend that went viral on TikTok and has plagued Hyundai and Kia owners ever since.

On Tuesday, the automobile companies announced a software update that is supposed to fix the problem.

A Cleveland woman, who wanted to remain anonymous. said her Kia was stolen right out of her driveway and when police finally found her car, it was totaled.

This software update comes a little too late for her.

“They damaged the whole front rim, whole front tire, front end was all messed up,” she said.

She is one of thousands just in Cuyahoga County who have fallen victim to this crime.

“I have two young children, a little boy and a little girl, that I had to Uber to and from school the first couple of days without a vehicle before I got into a rental car,” she explained. “It cost me over $1,000 in rental cars after I exceeded the amount of days offered on my insurance policy. I came out of pocket for a lot of money for something that shouldn’t have happened.”

These stolen cars have been used to commit crimes across Northeast Ohio, including a robbery where three crooks drove a stolen Kia through the front of Summit Armory and stole dozens of guns.

In another case, a Cleveland couple found their stolen Kia Sportage flipped on its roof after a police chase that ended with Newburgh Heights police arresting two teenage brothers.

“My first reaction was my baby, like when you see that’s your car and then you see the end result of it laying upside down and then I’m like oh my gosh,” said Carol Hine.

The prosecutor’s office said more than 1,000 Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Cuyahoga County in the last three months, and the NHTSA said the thefts of these cars have led to at least eight deaths.

“It’s terrible,” the theft victim said. “It’s not fair to the families that it’s happening to.”

According to the Highway Loss Data Institute, most 2015-2019 Kias and Hyundais don’t have engine immobilizers.

Typically, the computer chip in a car must match the chip in the key for the car to turn on, but the new software will require an actual key in the ignition to turn the car on. Previously, thieves have been using USB cables to turn them on.

The software will also block the vehicle from being started after the doors have been locked using the key fob. The vehicle will need to be unlocked before it can be started.

The update also extends the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to a full minute, but this theft victim isn’t convinced.

“I don’t see it really helping only because these kids are relentless,” she said. “They’re gonna break into the vehicle anyway and once they figure out that they can’t steal it or it’s harder to steal you’re still left with a broken window, and you’re still left with damages that you have to pay for.”

More than 8,000,000 Hyundais and Kias are eligible for this software upgrade.

It’s free, car owners just need to take their car to a local dealership. Upgraded cars will also get a window decal saying they now have anti-theft technology, which will hopefully be a deterrent to thieves.

