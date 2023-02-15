2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘I just want them to care’: 2nd tenant speaks out against apartment building’s leaking roof

By Katie Wilson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a problem we first told you about back in January.

A roof needing repair at the Clarkwood Greens Apartments in Warrensville Heights caused a woman’s ceiling to cave in.

One month later, the 19 Troubleshooters learned not only is the issue unresolved, it’s affecting another tenant.

Three weeks ago, a hole in Jeannette Jenkins’s ceiling was flooding her bedroom.

There was so much water, it sounded more like a shower rather than a leak.

Fast forward to Tuesday, things looked more dry, but the hole was still there, and she still had to dump buckets of water out of her apartment multiple times a day.

Jenkins says this has been going on since October of 2021. She’s got the email receipts to prove it.

She tried to put her money in escrow, but she says the judge dismissed her case, telling her the property management can’t fix the roof in the wintertime and advising her to move.

The problem with that, she says, is her 3-year-old child has Autism, which complicates things.

“You can’t just rumble their surroundings like that,” said Jenkins. “You have to do things really gently. So it wasn’t very easy for me to just pick up my stuff and move.”

So when will the roof be fixed?

We asked the property managers, Integra Affordable Management, ourselves.

They emailed us back this statement: “We are aware of the roof issues that have occurred in Ms. Jenkins’ apartment. We have made several attempts to rectify this issue. We have offered Ms. Jenkins the option to transfer to another unit or to be let out of her lease which she has refused. We’ve also given her a sizable roof concession that she receives each month, which she agreed to in court We understand the huge inconvenience that this has caused. Unfortunately, we are at the mercy of our roofers’ availability as well as weather conditions. Meanwhile, we are working diligently to replace her roof as soon as possible.”

You can bet the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on Integra Affordable Management until the roof is fixed.

We also heard from the Warrensville Heights Building Department, which confirmed it cited the property managers several times and summoned them to court in November and December of 2022.

According to the Warrensville Heights prosecutor, the city has made several efforts to bring the property managers to court but is having difficulty getting the required information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Michigan State University student, Lexy Alston, said her professor used a bungee cord to secure...
Northeast Ohio students share terrifying moments on Michigan State University campus during shooting
Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air India today announced the carrier has selected Boeing’s family of...
New Boeing deal to bring millions to Ohio economy
‘I just want them to care’: 2nd tenant speaks out against apartment building’s leaking roof
‘I just want them to care’: 2nd tenant speaks out against apartment building’s leaking roof
Northern Ohio sees 145 fugitives arrested in U.S. Marshal Service operation
Northern Ohio sees 145 fugitives arrested in U.S. Marshal Service operation