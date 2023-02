CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Super Bowl emotions are still raw for Travis and Jason Kelce, who teared up on their podcast this week reliving the event.

"You're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy"@JasonKelce and @tkelce shared why #SBLVII was more than just a game



New Episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/spHAY6SgiA pic.twitter.com/xtjjQV4Wk2 — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 15, 2023

Travis’ Chiefs won the game 38-35.

Jason, 35, just finished his 12th season with the Eagles.

The brothers hail from Cleveland Heights, OH.

