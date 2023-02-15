2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say

One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a deadly shooting at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

Officials said that there are five victims, including a child. At least one person is dead, but Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials did not release the identity of the victim.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said they’re investigating more people that could be connected.

Police said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is described by authorities as 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos, including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Sweetwater is located in the southeastern corner of Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Cleveland Browns OL Joe Thomas talks about being elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Bentleyville police say they are looking for two men who broke into a house Tuesday afternoon.
Bentleyville house broken into while residents was home
Huntmere Avenue
Arraignment for Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child
Karrie D. Howard is the Chief Safety Director of the city of Cleveland.
Cleveland’s police union will release no confidence vote results regarding Safety Director Howard