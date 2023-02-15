2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Michigan State shooting hits home for students at Case Western Reserve University

By Jim Nelson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hours before the shootings began on the campus of Michigan State University on Monday, students at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland were warned of a gunman on their campus.

There were no reports of shots fired, and less than two hours after the initial report, the school posted on social media that the suspect was likely out of the area.

Some students told 19 News they were fearful and anxious.

“To get that notification was pretty scary,” a CWRU student told 19 News on Tuesday. “I just tried to get calm and walk to safety.”

When the news out of East Lansing made its way to Cleveland, those feelings turned contemplative.

“To see the shooting at MSU was pretty heartbreaking. It was shell shocking as well because that could be any of us,” the unidentified student said.

“It’s tragic that these things happen in what’s supposed to be a safe space,” another student said.

The university sent an alert out to students and the public just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday that a man was seen on campus with a gun. For nearly two hours, the school posted regular updates on social media until the investigation turned up no suspects.

“After multiple police departments investigated areas on and surrounding campus, they believe the suspect is no longer in the area. CWRU will have an increased police presence [Monday]. Buildings will remain card-access only. Use Safe Ride or shuttles,” the school wrote on social media.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Car thieves are continuing to target Kias and Hyundais using a USB cord to hotwire the vehicles.
Hyundai, Kia announce free software upgrade in effort to end national theft spree
Hyundai, Kia announce free software upgrade in effort to end national theft spree
Hyundai, Kia announce free software upgrade in effort to end national theft spree
Trroublehooters leaking roof
‘I just want them to care’: 2nd tenant speaks out against apartment building’s leaking roof
Michigan State University student, Lexy Alston, said her professor used a bungee cord to secure...
Northeast Ohio students share terrifying moments on Michigan State University campus during shooting