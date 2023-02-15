Michigan State shooting hits home for students at Case Western Reserve University

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hours before the shootings began on the campus of Michigan State University on Monday, students at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland were warned of a gunman on their campus.

There were no reports of shots fired, and less than two hours after the initial report, the school posted on social media that the suspect was likely out of the area.

Some students told 19 News they were fearful and anxious.

“To get that notification was pretty scary,” a CWRU student told 19 News on Tuesday. “I just tried to get calm and walk to safety.”

When the news out of East Lansing made its way to Cleveland, those feelings turned contemplative.

“To see the shooting at MSU was pretty heartbreaking. It was shell shocking as well because that could be any of us,” the unidentified student said.

“It’s tragic that these things happen in what’s supposed to be a safe space,” another student said.

The university sent an alert out to students and the public just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday that a man was seen on campus with a gun. For nearly two hours, the school posted regular updates on social media until the investigation turned up no suspects.

“After multiple police departments investigated areas on and surrounding campus, they believe the suspect is no longer in the area. CWRU will have an increased police presence [Monday]. Buildings will remain card-access only. Use Safe Ride or shuttles,” the school wrote on social media.

