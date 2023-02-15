2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing 13-year-old Cleveland boy last seen Feb. 10

Ja’Lynn Berkley
Ja’Lynn Berkley(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police urged the community to come forward with any information that may help find missing 13-year-old Ja’Lynn Berkley, who has not been seen since Feb. 10.

Berkley was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 125 pounds, with black and blonde hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of West 28th Street and Detroit Avenue wearing a black T-shirt, black hoodie, black pants, and black Air Force 1 shoes, according to police.

Police said officers have reason to believe he may be armed with a handgun, and warn the community to not approach him.

Call police if you see Berkley or have any other information on where he may be.

Police said this photo officers received while taking the missing persons report is two years old:

Ja’Lynn Berkley
Ja’Lynn Berkley(Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

John Jordan III
Sentencing for man convicted of killing a woman in East Cleveland in 2021
Danny Green
Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
2 years probation for former Cleveland Municipal Court worker convicted of attempted rape, abduction
Fire damages home on Cleveland's West Side
Fire damages 2 homes on Clevleand’s West Side