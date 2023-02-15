Missing 13-year-old Cleveland boy last seen Feb. 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police urged the community to come forward with any information that may help find missing 13-year-old Ja’Lynn Berkley, who has not been seen since Feb. 10.

Berkley was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 125 pounds, with black and blonde hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of West 28th Street and Detroit Avenue wearing a black T-shirt, black hoodie, black pants, and black Air Force 1 shoes, according to police.

Police said officers have reason to believe he may be armed with a handgun, and warn the community to not approach him.

Call police if you see Berkley or have any other information on where he may be.

Police said this photo officers received while taking the missing persons report is two years old:

Ja’Lynn Berkley (Cleveland Police)

