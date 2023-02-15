Ohio Attorney General dismisses charges against NewsNation reporter

LISBON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the criminal charges filed against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert have been dismissed, according to a press release.

“While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them. The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter,” Yost said.

Lambert was charged with resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, the release says.

Officials say the Special prosecutions Section was appointed by the Columbiana County Prosecuting Attorney to handle the charges.

“Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter,” Yost said. “Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”

