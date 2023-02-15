2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio Attorney General dismisses charges against NewsNation reporter

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the criminal charges filed against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert have been dismissed, according to a press release.

“While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them. The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter,” Yost said.

Ohio Governor DeWine on reporter arrested at last week’s press conference

Lambert was charged with resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, the release says.

Officials say the Special prosecutions Section was appointed by the Columbiana County Prosecuting Attorney to handle the charges.

“Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter,” Yost said. “Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Collinwood High School
Shots fired near Collinwood High School in Cleveland
Karrie D. Howard is the Chief Safety Director of the city of Cleveland.
Cleveland’s police union give Safety Director Howard a vote of ‘no confidence’
Shanya Moore
16-year-old Garfield Heights girl reported missing
Euclid Marc's robbed
Euclid Marc’s robbed, manager hit with gun