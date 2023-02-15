Ohio considers lawsuit against Norfolk Southern

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A notice of intent from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claims the state may be taking legal actions against Norfolk Southern in connection to the train derailment that took place earlier this month.

“Should I receive a litigation referral from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Natural Resources or any other Ohio agency, my office will also pursue all remedies available under the law,” the letter states.

It goes on to say that they may seek “injunctive and equitable” relief, damages and/or civil penalties, costs and fees and an other relief a court sees fit.

The derailment caused the release of hazardous materials into the air, land, surfaces and ground waters in and around East Palestine, according to the letter, which they said created a nuisance, damage to natural resources and caused environmental harm.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said he will be visiting the area Thursday.

I want to be clear: we are holding Norfolk Southern accountable.



On February 10, EPA issued a letter to Norfolk Southern to document the release of hazardous contaminants. It also outlines cleanup actions at the site and our authority under the law to hold them accountable. pic.twitter.com/acqfq7tdvS — Michael Regan, U.S. EPA (@EPAMichaelRegan) February 15, 2023

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.