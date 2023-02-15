2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio considers lawsuit against Norfolk Southern

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a...
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A notice of intent from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claims the state may be taking legal actions against Norfolk Southern in connection to the train derailment that took place earlier this month.

Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment

“Should I receive a litigation referral from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Natural Resources or any other Ohio agency, my office will also pursue all remedies available under the law,” the letter states.

It goes on to say that they may seek “injunctive and equitable” relief, damages and/or civil penalties, costs and fees and an other relief a court sees fit.

The derailment caused the release of hazardous materials into the air, land, surfaces and ground waters in and around East Palestine, according to the letter, which they said created a nuisance, damage to natural resources and caused environmental harm.

Norfolk Southern skips open house, cites threats made to employees

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said he will be visiting the area Thursday.

East Palestine’s municipal water system has ‘no detection of contaminants’ from train derailment, EPA says

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Damaso Rivera Jr
Cleveland police: Have you seen this missing 17-year-old?
Fire damages home on Cleveland's West Side
Fire damages 2 homes on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland man delivers dumped mail
Cleveland man delivers dumped mail and checks to neighbors
Hyundai, Kia announce free software upgrade in effort to end national theft spree
Hyundai, Kia announce free software upgrade in effort to end national theft spree