Middlefield Township bicyclist struck, killed crossing Geauga County road

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chardon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Middlefield Township Tuesday, a press release says.

Officials say the crash involved a bicyclist and a vehicle.

Steven Hirsch, a 60-year-old man from Middlefield Township was riding his bike on the Maple Highlands Bike Trail when he failed to stop at the trail stop sign at the SR 528 intersection, police say.

A 38-year-old woman from Middlefield Township was driving south on SR 528 when she struck the bicyclist as he was crossing the road, the report says.

The bicyclist was transported to University Hospital Geauga where he was pronounced deceased, officials say.

Police say the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.