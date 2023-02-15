2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Middlefield Township bicyclist struck, killed crossing Geauga County road

The Chardon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened...
The Chardon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Middlefield Township Tuesday, a press release says.(Alexa Griffey)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chardon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Middlefield Township Tuesday, a press release says.

Officials say the crash involved a bicyclist and a vehicle.

Steven Hirsch, a 60-year-old man from Middlefield Township was riding his bike on the Maple Highlands Bike Trail when he failed to stop at the trail stop sign at the SR 528 intersection, police say.

A 38-year-old woman from Middlefield Township was driving south on SR 528 when she struck the bicyclist as he was crossing the road, the report says.

The bicyclist was transported to University Hospital Geauga where he was pronounced deceased, officials say.

Police say the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Cleveland Browns OL Joe Thomas talks about being elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Bentleyville police say they are looking for two men who broke into a house Tuesday afternoon.
Bentleyville house broken into while residents was home
Huntmere Avenue
Arraignment for Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child
Karrie D. Howard is the Chief Safety Director of the city of Cleveland.
Cleveland’s police union will release no confidence vote results regarding Safety Director Howard
Katia Chappell (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Cleveland woman found guilty of 2021 Thanksgiving Day murder