Second season of hit animated series ‘Road Stories’ premieres Friday on Circle

Country music artist and radio personality Chuck Wicks hosts the show, which features stories from legends and newcomers.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - The second season of Circle’s hit animated series “Road Stories” is set to premiere on Friday.

The television program is hosted by country music artist and radio personality Chuck Wicks, and it features animated stories from country music legends and newcomers, including Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice and Tracy Lawrence.

Through the lens of their animated self, each artist will tell their funniest, craziest, most exciting stories from the road – ranging from their most memorable performances to their most unique stories from the tour bus and beyond.

Don’t miss Lauren Alaina discussing a pre-concert wardrobe malfunction, Bill Cody’s retelling of a prank Marty Stuart played on Chuck Wicks at the Grand Ole Opry, Jimmie Allen not getting recognized at his own concert, and more.

“Being able to give our viewers an inside look at the lives of their favorite country stars is what makes us unique here at Circle Network,” said Circle’s General Manager, Drew Reifenberger. “‘Road Stories’ brings touring tales to life through the animated minds of country’s biggest stars, so I’m thrilled to have it back for another season. Where else can you hear about Tracy Lawrence putting chickens on stage with Kenny Chesney and pigs on his tour bus?!”

The season premiere of “Road Stories with Chuck Wicks” airs Friday at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT on Circle featuring Grammy-award-winning artist Jimmie Allen.

To find out how to watch Circle, click here.

Gray Television is an investor in Circle Media.

