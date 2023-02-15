2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shots fired near Collinwood High School in Cleveland

Collinwood High School
Collinwood High School((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after shots were fired near a Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school Wednesday morning.

CMSD officials said a student on their way to Collinwood High School, may have been the intended target of the shots fired.

The student was not injured and made it to school safely.

As soon as CMSD officials learned of the incident, they placed Collinwood High School under lock and contacted Cleveland police.

“CMSD is collaborating with City officials and police in a joint investigation of the incident, and we will provide updates as we learn more,” said CMSD officials.

The high school is located in the 15000 block of St. Clair Ave.

