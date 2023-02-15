While people slept, early morning winds kicked up plume near East Palestine train derailment site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Winds and wind gusts were strong early Wednesday morning around northeast Ohio, and it appears to have kicked up a plume of particulate matter (PM) near the area of the East Palestine Norfolk Southern train derailment site.

According to Cleveland 19 meteorologists, looking at the two nearest weather reporting stations in Canton and Youngstown, between 1:00 a.m.-4:00 a.m. wind gusts were in the range of 25-30mph.

In that same time frame, the EPA’s AirNow.com monitoring website shows a plume of “moderate” PM kicking up east of East Palestine.

Any number above 50 is considered moderate according to the EPA, anything above 100 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The EPA’s closest air monitoring site to East Palestine is in Beaver Falls, PA, 15 miles to the east.

Beaver Falls is the same area that any smoke or soot from the “controlled burn” of vinyl chloride would have come down.

Here are the reading for Beaver Falls when the wind gusts were highest this morning:

1:00 a.m. 51 PM2.5

2:00 a.m. 53 PM2.5

3:00 a.m. 56 PM2.5

4:00 a.m. 62 PM2.5

5:00 a.m. 57 PM2.5

6:00 a.m. 46 PM2.5 (no longer in the moderate category)

On Tuesday, I specifically asked Ohio Governor at his news conference, who was monitoring the area where any smoke or soot would have come down after the controlled burn last week 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 miles away.

His reply was less than reassuring for the people who live outside of the 1 mile zone nearest the crash site that is being constantly monitored.

“Let me see if we have someone who can, if we have someone who can answer that. I don’t think there’s anyone here who’s volunteering,” DeWine replied and members of his team chuckled. “Look what we’re trying to do is be very very careful, follow what the science is. I don’t know what the science is in regard to that but we’ll try to get you an answer. If we can’t get it today we’ll try to get you an answer later.”

I have not received an answer.

One of the problems with the EPA’s air monitoring devices is while they measure for particulate matter, they do not tell you what’s in the air.

I have asked the EPA again, what was in the air when readings elevated quickly this morning because of the winds.

