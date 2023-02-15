2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

WonderStruck 2023 festival lineup announced

WonderStruck 2023 lineup
WonderStruck 2023 lineup(Source: Elevation Group)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Music lovers will once again unite at Lakeland Community College for the third edition of WonderStruck, the Midwest’s largest contemporary music festival, right here in Cleveland’s backyard.

The festival, which will take place July 8 and 9, announced it’s lineup Wednesday, with headliners including Khalid, Walker Hayes, Nelly and Flo Rida.

WonderStruck 2023 music festival lineup
WonderStruck 2023 music festival lineup(Source: Elevation Festivals)

The festival is rooted in Cleveland, with the parent company, Elevation, based out of the city itself.

Starting with WonderStruck, they have branched-off to host similar festivals in Columbus, Indianapolis and most recently, Pittsburgh.

Ohio-based artists, such as The Vindy’s, Hembree and .wavrunner, will also be performing throughout the weekend.

Tickets for the event go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m., with single-day passes starting at $65 + fees, and weekend passes starting at $109 + fees.

VIP, student and kids tickets will also be available at varying prices.

Lineups for their sister festivals are being announced throughout the month of February, with WonderRoad announcing Weezer as it’s headliner just last week.

Headliners from previous years include the Lumineers, Vampire Weekend, Walk the Moon and Third Eye Blind.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a...
Neighbors along East Palestine train tracks near derailment worried about their health
Maple Heights woman shot in apartment, police say
Maple Heights woman shot in apartment, police say
(FILE)
Akron Firefighters battle blaze at Timber Top Apartments
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Cleveland Browns OL Joe Thomas talks about being elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame