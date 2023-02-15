WonderStruck 2023 festival lineup announced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Music lovers will once again unite at Lakeland Community College for the third edition of WonderStruck, the Midwest’s largest contemporary music festival, right here in Cleveland’s backyard.

The festival, which will take place July 8 and 9, announced it’s lineup Wednesday, with headliners including Khalid, Walker Hayes, Nelly and Flo Rida.

WonderStruck 2023 music festival lineup (Source: Elevation Festivals)

The festival is rooted in Cleveland, with the parent company, Elevation, based out of the city itself.

Starting with WonderStruck, they have branched-off to host similar festivals in Columbus, Indianapolis and most recently, Pittsburgh.

Ohio-based artists, such as The Vindy’s, Hembree and .wavrunner, will also be performing throughout the weekend.

Tickets for the event go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m., with single-day passes starting at $65 + fees, and weekend passes starting at $109 + fees.

VIP, student and kids tickets will also be available at varying prices.

Lineups for their sister festivals are being announced throughout the month of February, with WonderRoad announcing Weezer as it’s headliner just last week.

The WonderRoad 2023 lineup is HERE!!! We’re gonna rock and roll all night and party every day.



All tickets go on sale this Friday, February 10 at 10AM ET at https://t.co/a551fnpWTa pic.twitter.com/UtxN21vUQ5 — WonderRoad (@WonderRoadFest) February 7, 2023

Headliners from previous years include the Lumineers, Vampire Weekend, Walk the Moon and Third Eye Blind.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.