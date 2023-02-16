17-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 16 to help find missing 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones.

Coones was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink jacket and black leggings.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Kaitlyn Coones (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Kaitlyn Coones (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.