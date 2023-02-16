17-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 16 to help find missing 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones.
Coones was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink jacket and black leggings.
Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.
