19 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain at times today; some storms late day and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is located over southeast Missouri this morning. It will track just about right over Cleveland this evening. Rain develops from southwest to northeast this morning. The rain could be heavy at times. Standing water will be an issue for some spots. Thunderstorms will be in the area as well as the system gets closer to our area. The risk of severe weather has come down. We could potentially see some wind damage with a few of these storms, especially south of Cleveland. The timing on that will be late day and this evening. Temperatures are noticeably colder today compared to yesterday. You are feeling this more downwind of Lake Erie. Fog is expected to develop this afternoon. Rain and thunder likely this evening and then everybody will trend colder by tomorrow. A blustery day tomorrow with lake effect snow in the area. A trace to as much as 3 inches of snow is in the forecast where the lake snow sets up.

