2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 Canton firefighters injured fighting house fire

Canton fire
Canton fire((Source: Canton fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Canton firefighters were injured fighting a house fire early Thursday morning.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing flames coming from a home in the 1600 block of Harrisburg Ave. N.E. around 1:45 a.m.

Canton fire
Canton fire((Source: Canton fire))

When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was coming from the first floor windows and extending up the exterior of the structure.

The house was vacant, because the elderly man who lived there had recently passed away, said firefighters.

One fire left the scene ill and another suffered minor burns.

Firefighters said the cause remains under investigation and the damage is estimated at $27,300.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

File video shows train derailment explosion and aftermath in East Palestine, OH.
Gov. DeWine requests additional federal assistance for East Palestine
DEPECHE MODE TOUR
Depeche Mode to play at Rocket Mortgage Field House
CPRB unanimous vote
Civilian Police Review Board votes unanimously on discipline recommendation
Michael Coffman
Grafton man in custody for 2 bank robberies, 1 store robbery