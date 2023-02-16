2 Canton firefighters injured fighting house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Canton firefighters were injured fighting a house fire early Thursday morning.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing flames coming from a home in the 1600 block of Harrisburg Ave. N.E. around 1:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was coming from the first floor windows and extending up the exterior of the structure.

The house was vacant, because the elderly man who lived there had recently passed away, said firefighters.

One fire left the scene ill and another suffered minor burns.

Firefighters said the cause remains under investigation and the damage is estimated at $27,300.

