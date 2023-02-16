5 car seat models being recalled, U.S. Department of Transportation says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five Cybex car seat models are being recalled by Columbus Trading-Partners USA, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Officials say Cybex models Aton, Aton Q, Aton M, Aton 2, and Cloud Q rear facing infant seats are being recalled for potentially having insufficient seat belt strength.

The design of the webbing for the central seat belt adjuster allows it to fray, which can reduce the strength of the seat belt, the release says.

Officials say CTP/CYBEX will mail owners a replacement central seat belt adjuster strap assembly and installation instructions, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 13, 2023, according to the release.

Owners may contact CTP’s customer service at 1-937-415-3215 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

