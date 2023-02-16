2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron officer arrested in Canton, placed on leave

Mikel Dillon
Mikel Dillon(Source: Stark County Judicial System)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron officer has been placed on leave after being arrested by Canton police, according to a release from the Akron Police Department.

The officer, Mikel Dillon, was arrested after felony warrants were issued for his arrest, APD said.

He was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Dillion is a 15-month member of Akron Police Department, and was placed on administrative leave without pay, per their departmental procedures and union contract, pending a criminal indictment.

According to the Stark County Judicial System, charges against Dillon include 20+ for pandering obscenity involving a minor.

“I am beyond shocked by these charges against one of our employees. This alleged behavior is disgusting,” Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett stated. “Any person found to have engaged in this kind of behavior should be held accountable to the extent the law allows. I am confident the legal process will reveal the truth, either way, and justice will be served.”

Akron police said a separate internal investigation will be conducted by their office of Professional Standards and Accountability, the results of which will be provided to the police chief for final review.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Smoke billows over East Palestine after controlled burn at train derailment site
EPA Administrator visits East Palestine Thursday
Maple Heights woman shot in apartment, police say
Maple Heights woman shot in apartment, police say
Duo with outstanding warrants in stolen car arrested in Jackson Township, police say
Duo with outstanding warrants in stolen car arrested in Jackson Township, police say
Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan