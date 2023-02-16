Akron officer arrested in Canton, placed on leave

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron officer has been placed on leave after being arrested by Canton police, according to a release from the Akron Police Department.

The officer, Mikel Dillon, was arrested after felony warrants were issued for his arrest, APD said.

He was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Dillion is a 15-month member of Akron Police Department, and was placed on administrative leave without pay, per their departmental procedures and union contract, pending a criminal indictment.

According to the Stark County Judicial System, charges against Dillon include 20+ for pandering obscenity involving a minor.

“I am beyond shocked by these charges against one of our employees. This alleged behavior is disgusting,” Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett stated. “Any person found to have engaged in this kind of behavior should be held accountable to the extent the law allows. I am confident the legal process will reveal the truth, either way, and justice will be served.”

Akron police said a separate internal investigation will be conducted by their office of Professional Standards and Accountability, the results of which will be provided to the police chief for final review.

