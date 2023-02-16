Athletic events will continue to be held at East Palestine High School

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine High School has now been cleared to host any athletic and extra-curricular activity.

“Local, state and federal health officials have determined that East Palestine High School can safely open and host extra-curricular activities. Therefore, the girls basketball tournament game vs. Bristol High School will remain at East Palestine, as scheduled,” said Tim Stried, Director of Media Relations with the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

Residents of East Palestine are recovering from a Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment.

Five of those train cars were carrying the chemical vinyl chloride. Those cars were destroyed in a controlled explosion on Feb. 6 and there has been an ongoing concern over air and water quality.

