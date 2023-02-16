Brite Winter music, arts festival returns to West Bank of the Flats for 14th year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 14th annual Brite Winter outdoor music and arts festival is a little over a week away from filling the West Bank of the Flats with family-friendly fun.

The event, which takes place Feb. 25 at 3 p.m., features 21 bands on three different stages, including Cleveland local Welshly Arms as this year’s headliner.

Brite Winter is a family-friendly event, bringing together music, art, food and outdoor activities.

It is a one-of-a-kind event that encourages Clevelanders and beyond to come together during these cool winter months.

This year’s theme is “Anchor’s Away!”, celebrating Cleveland’s connection to the Cuyahoga River and Great Lakes.

Starting back in 2010, Brite Winter has grown to become Cleveland’s “signature winter music event that attracts more than 10,000

people each year.”

Tickets for the event are still available and start at just $10.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.