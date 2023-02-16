2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Brite Winter music, arts festival returns to West Bank of the Flats for 14th year

Some of the sights from the Brite Winter festival 2019
Some of the sights from the Brite Winter festival 2019
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 14th annual Brite Winter outdoor music and arts festival is a little over a week away from filling the West Bank of the Flats with family-friendly fun.

The event, which takes place Feb. 25 at 3 p.m., features 21 bands on three different stages, including Cleveland local Welshly Arms as this year’s headliner.

Brite Winter is a family-friendly event, bringing together music, art, food and outdoor activities.

It is a one-of-a-kind event that encourages Clevelanders and beyond to come together during these cool winter months.

This year’s theme is “Anchor’s Away!”, celebrating Cleveland’s connection to the Cuyahoga River and Great Lakes.

Starting back in 2010, Brite Winter has grown to become Cleveland’s “signature winter music event that attracts more than 10,000

people each year.”

Tickets for the event are still available and start at just $10.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

The Ohio EPA said it's confident the municipal water is safe to drink, after they did not...
East Palestine train derailment: Are officials being transparent about testing?
East Palestine train derailment: Are officials being transparent about testing?
East Palestine train derailment: Are officials being transparent about testing?
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
Trumbull County high school cancels game against East Palestine High School
Trumbull County high school cancels game against East Palestine High School