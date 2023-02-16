Canton man seriously injured after being stabbed during a fight

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man Wednesday evening, causing serious injuries.

Canton police said Anthony Depalmo, 46, was arguing with a known suspect around 10 p.m., when he was stabbed in the rib area.

Officers and EMS responded to the 500 block of Webster Ave. and Depalmo was transported to Aultman Hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Terry Leach, 45.

Police have charged Leach with attempt to commit murder and felonious assault and issued an warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

