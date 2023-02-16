Civilian Police Review Board votes unanimously on discipline recommendation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Civilian Police Review Board voted unanimously on a Group 3 discipline recommendation for Cleveland Police Sergeant Lance Henderson Tuesday.

Henderson arrested Antoine Tolbert in May 2022 while he was open carrying in an East Cleveland neighborhood.

The CPRB suggested the strictest possible discipline for Henderson, with a minimum of 10 days suspension and possible firing.

The recommendation comes seven months after Tolbert filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Cleveland and 11 police officers.

Tolbert is the president of New Era Cleveland, a community-based organization made to provide needed support for urban communities in the area, according to the court document.

Officials say that at the time of his arrest, he was responding to the community threat of two shootings in the Glenville neighborhood.

Tolbert carried two guns, one in his hand and another in his holster, documents say.

Officials say Cleveland police were dispatched to the neighborhood for reports of a man walking down the street carrying a gun.

The first officer to approach him expressed the communities concerns but expressed that he had the right to carry, documents say.

Officials say Henderson arrived and asked where Tolbert was.

After finding Tolbert, Henderson approached with his weapon drawn and told him to place his firearms on the ground, documents say.

Officials say Henderson told Tolbert he was being arrested for improper handling of a firearm after he was cuffed and placed in the back of a cruiser.

Tolbert spent approximately 36 hours in Cuyahoga County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon charges before being released with no formal charges.

In June a grand jury returned a No Bill to the sole count of carrying a concealed weapon, court documents say.

