CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a man last seen February 11.

Officials say Antonio Velez was last seen leaving the Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights around 8p.m..

Police say Velez was driving a blue 2011 Nissan Maxima with the temporary tag P898529.

Velez is 5′8 with brown hair and brown eyes, the report says.

