Depeche Mode to play at Rocket Mortgage Field House

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Depeche Mode announced Thursday that the new Fall leg of their North American tour will be playing at the Rocket Mortgage Field House, according to a press release.

The Memento Mori tour will stop in Cleveland Friday, Nov. 10, the release says.

Pre-sales will start Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. and general sale starts Friday, Feb. 24.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s educational programs and resources, the release says.

