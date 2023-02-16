2 Strong 4 Bullies
Depeche Mode to play at Rocket Mortgage Field House

DEPECHE MODE TOUR
DEPECHE MODE TOUR(Source: Rocket Mortgage Field House)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Depeche Mode announced Thursday that the new Fall leg of their North American tour will be playing at the Rocket Mortgage Field House, according to a press release.

The Memento Mori tour will stop in Cleveland Friday, Nov. 10, the release says.

Pre-sales will start Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. and general sale starts Friday, Feb. 24.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s educational programs and resources, the release says.

