Duo with outstanding warrants in stolen car arrested in Jackson Township, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman with outstanding warrants were arrested in Jackson Township after being found in a stolen car, police said.

Jackson Township Police confirmed officers spotted a stolen 2003 silver four-door Saturn on Feb. 14.

Officers followed the car on Everhard Road and headed south towards Hills & Dales, according to police.

Police said the stolen car started going left of center and was being driven recklessly before jumping a curb on Sir Thomas Boulevard at Hills & Dales Road.

The woman driving the car and the man then ran out of the car towards Groton Street, said police.

Police stated the woman was immediately taken into custody, but the man continued to run away.

As he tried to escape, police said he dropped a black backpack containing:

fentanyl

meth

baggies

scale

The Stark County Sheriff K-9 unit joined the search, along with the Jackson Township Fire Department with the use of a drone.

Jackson Township officers set up a perimeter of the area and soon took the man into custody without incident, police confirmed.

Police identified the two as 26-year-old Kathryn Handing of Massillon and 50-year-old Joel Owens Sr., of Akron.

Both were booked in the Stark County Jail.

Police said Handing was charged with:

receiving stolen property

DUS

failure to control

reckless operation

Police stated she was also booked on outstanding warrants from Hartville Police Department for:

aggravated burglary

safecracking

possession of criminal tools

theft

Police said Owens Sr. was charged with:

trafficking in meth (28 grams)

possession of meth

trafficking in fentanyl (over 3 grams)

possession of fentanyl

obstructing official business

He also was booked on an outstanding warrant from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for receiving stolen property, according to police.

