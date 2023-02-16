East Palestine train derailment: Are officials being transparent about testing?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The black plume of smoke has receded from the skyline over East Palestine, but so many questions still linger nearly two weeks after the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

We continue to hear about constant testing of the air, water and soil.

But what exactly are officials testing for?

19 Investigates spoke with an environmental engineer who wants to know more, so we can have a better idea of the current and long-term health risks.

“Anytime an industrial chemical or in this case at least 16 different chemicals with many other materials enters the environment, it’s never a good thing,” said Andrew Whelton, a professor of civil environmental and ecological engineering at Purdue University.

His team focuses on disaster response and recovery.

We asked him if he agrees with the assessment that it’s safe for people to go back to their homes.

“There really hasn’t been enough sharing of information yet by officials,” Whelton said.

He said officials may have missed some testing opportunities in the beginning of this disaster.

“So they missed things, which is typical, and now they have to be very specific about what their data say and doesn’t say,” he said.

We do know the train carried vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing substance that was ignited during a controlled burn to prevent an explosion.

“When you burn all that material it transforms into a whole bunch of different chemicals. So you need to really know what those combustion products are so that you can do the correct testing to know what’s in the environment that could hurt people,” Whelton said.

Whelton wants to know exactly what chemicals the smoke plume created.

He also said it has been unclear exactly what officials are testing for.

“To make long-term decisions, you need to have all the data and it’s unclear to me if they’ve collected the data and they just haven’t shared it with the public or they actually haven’t thought about some of these things,” he said.

Water testing

The results of new water testing came back Wednesday.

The Ohio EPA said it’s confident the municipal water is safe to drink, after they did not detect contaminants.

They have more information on the train derailment here.

19 Investigates found this document they posted online showing they tested for VOCs, which are potentially hazardous gases, and semivolatile organic compounds.

Still, Whelton said he wants to know how officials came up with testing for the specific chemicals they tested for.

“Testing to do testing doesn’t help anybody’s mission or goal in life. We need to understand what questions are they trying to answer,” he said.

Air monitoring

Latest air monitoring from the U.S. EPA continues to show no presence of VOCs from the train derailment, according to the governor’s office.

They also reported on Thursday that they have not detected any airborne phosgene or mineral acid, two “chemicals of concern” they’ve been monitoring directly related to the controlled burn process.

“Because these substances have not been detected, and because emissions from the controlled release have dissipated, the U.S. EPA has stopped air monitoring for these two specific contaminants,” said a press release from Governor DeWine’s office.

Whelton said this increasing transparency is positive, but a lot more transparency is needed.

What can local residents do?

Whelton suggests going to your elected leaders and keep asking them questions.

Don’t assume someone else is already asking the question you have.

If you or your animals are suffering from any side effects,

Experts say you should see a doctor and document everything.

The medical system will start monitoring clusters of people in the area with similar health symptoms.

