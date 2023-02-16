2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 72-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman reported missing

Mary E. Atkinson drove away in a 2020 Honda CRV with Ohio plate GJE 4052
Mary E. Atkinson drove away in a 2020 Honda CRV with Ohio plate GJE 4052
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls Police issued a statewide alert asking for help finding missing and endangered 72-year-old Mary E. Atkinson.

She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she suffers from dementia and memory loss, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Mary E. Atkinson drove away in a 2020 Honda CRV with Ohio plate GJE 4052
Mary E. Atkinson drove away in a 2020 Honda CRV with Ohio plate GJE 4052

Atkinson drove away from her home on Antionette Drive at 5 a.m. on Feb. 16, according to police.

She was driving a 2020 Honda CRV with Ohio license plate GJE 4052 that would look like this:

Mary E. Atkinson drove away in a 2020 Honda CRV with Ohio plate GJE 4052
Mary E. Atkinson drove away in a 2020 Honda CRV with Ohio plate GJE 4052

Call 911 if you see Atkinson or her car.

