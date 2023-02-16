Endangered 72-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman reported missing

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls Police issued a statewide alert asking for help finding missing and endangered 72-year-old Mary E. Atkinson.

She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she suffers from dementia and memory loss, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Mary E. Atkinson drove away in a 2020 Honda CRV with Ohio plate GJE 4052 (Cuyahoga Falls Police)

Atkinson drove away from her home on Antionette Drive at 5 a.m. on Feb. 16, according to police.

She was driving a 2020 Honda CRV with Ohio license plate GJE 4052 that would look like this:

Mary E. Atkinson drove away in a 2020 Honda CRV with Ohio plate GJE 4052 (Cuyahoga Falls Police)

Call 911 if you see Atkinson or her car.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.