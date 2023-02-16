EPA Administrator visits East Palestine Thursday

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan will visit East Palestine Thursday to assess the ongoing response to the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment and controlled explosion of five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

Hundreds of people in East Palestine and 20 homes in Pennsylvania were evacuated from their residences from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8.

They were allowed back into their neighborhoods the evening of Feb. 8, after officials said air quality “showed readings at points below safety screening levels for contaminants of concern”; however, residents remain extremely concerned for their safety.

Regan will meet with city, state, and federal leaders involved in the clean-up and hear from community members.

EPA officials will also demonstrate their equipment that has been monitoring the air quality since the disaster.

According to Regan, the EPA has already helped screen more than 450 homes for any contaminants.

Earlier this week, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said residents in the impacted zone who use well water are “strongly” encouraged to get their wells tested and the cost will be taken care of.

Dr. Vanderhoff is also recommending residents use bottled water, especially if you are pregnant or making bottles with infant formula.

“Bottled water is the right answer,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officials continue to monitor the nearby waterways and earlier this week announced they had found a total of 3500 dead fish, including 12 different species. None of the species are threatened or endangered.

ODNR added their officers have been in the waters every day and found no increase in dead fish and no evidence of non-aquatic wildlife deaths.

