Faceoff on the Lake features Ohio State, Michigan hockey teams

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Faceoff on the Lake, a hockey matchup between Ohio State and University of Michigan, will be the first-ever hockey game played at FirstEnergy Stadium, the stadium says.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and puck drop is at 4 p.m., the release says.

Tickets can be bought online or at the ticket office starting at 12 p.m., the stadium says.

The game is the second in a string of events at the stadium, including an open skate at the stadium.

