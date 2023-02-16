2 Strong 4 Bullies
FBI arrests 33-year-old Elyria woman for drug trafficking, police say

Pansy Raymore
Pansy Raymore(Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An ongoing narcotics investigation by the FBI, Elyria Police Special Response Team and Investigative Division led to the arrest of a woman accused of drug trafficking, Elyria Police confirmed.

The search warrant was served in the 370 block of Wesley Avenue on Feb. 15, according to EPD.

The resident was identified by EPD as 33-year-old Pansy Raymore.

EPD said Raymore has been charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in drugs (with a juvenile specification)
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Possession of schedule I
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possessing criminal tools
  • Illegal conveyance of drugs into a jail
