FBI arrests 33-year-old Elyria woman for drug trafficking, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An ongoing narcotics investigation by the FBI, Elyria Police Special Response Team and Investigative Division led to the arrest of a woman accused of drug trafficking, Elyria Police confirmed.

The search warrant was served in the 370 block of Wesley Avenue on Feb. 15, according to EPD.

The resident was identified by EPD as 33-year-old Pansy Raymore.

EPD said Raymore has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in drugs (with a juvenile specification)

Tampering with evidence

Possession of schedule I

Possession of cocaine

Possessing criminal tools

Illegal conveyance of drugs into a jail

Pansy Raymore (Elyria Police)

