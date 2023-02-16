Gov. DeWine requests additional federal assistance for East Palestine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reached out to White House officials Thursday morning requesting additional help for the residents of East Palestine.

DeWine said his office asked for assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health and Emergency Response Team, and the CDC. He asked those three agencies to provide on-the-ground assistance.

According to DeWine, officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have told him multiple times Ohio is not eligible for their assistance at this time. DeWine said he will continue his daily communications with FEMA.

Residents of East Palestine are recovering from a Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment.

Five of those train cars were carrying the chemical vinyl chloride. Those cars were destroyed in a controlled explosion on Feb. 6 and there has been an ongoing concern over air and water quality.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been on the scene doing daily air-monitoring and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Department of Health are monitoring the water situation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.