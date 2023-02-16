Gov. DeWine requests CDC send medical experts to East Palestine immediately

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is now requesting the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) immediately send their medical experts to East Palestine to evaluate residents who have questions and/or have symptoms from the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment and the following controlled explosion of five train cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

With heavy rain expected Thursday, emergency response teams have put in place to prevent contaminants that have not yet been removed from the derailment site from washing into local waterways during the storms, said DeWine.

Officials with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said no vinyl chloride has been detected in the Ohio River and the chemical plume of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River is well below the hazardous level.

The chemical plume of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River was near Gallipolis, OH, Thursday and will be near Huntington, WVA, sometime Friday.

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and other agencies along the river are actively sampling water at strategic locations and are closing drinking water intakes in advance of the plume to prevent any butyl acrylate from entering the drinking water, said DeWine.

Officials with the U.S. EPA has doing doing daily monitoring of the air quality in the area and DeWine said the result continue to “show no presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the train crash.”

U.S. EPA officials and an independent contractor tested the air inside 474 homes and deemed them safe. 30 additional homes will be tested Thursday and 43 homes have canceled their requests. To request home air testing, call 330-849-3919.

Although most contaminants did not enter local waterways, contaminants are pooling at the derailment site in puddles and ditches. A total of 942,000 gallons of contaminants and contaminated liquid have been removed from the immediate site. It is estimated that 110,000 gallons of contaminants at the site will be removed for proper disposal within the next 24 hours.