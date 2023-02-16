Gov. DeWine requests CDC send medical experts to East Palestine immediately
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is now requesting the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) immediately send their medical experts to East Palestine to evaluate residents who have questions and/or have symptoms from the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment and the following controlled explosion of five train cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.
East Palestine community members are very concerned about their air and water quality.
- With heavy rain expected Thursday, emergency response teams have put in place to prevent contaminants that have not yet been removed from the derailment site from washing into local waterways during the storms, said DeWine.
- Officials with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said no vinyl chloride has been detected in the Ohio River and the chemical plume of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River is well below the hazardous level.
- The chemical plume of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River was near Gallipolis, OH, Thursday and will be near Huntington, WVA, sometime Friday.
- The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and other agencies along the river are actively sampling water at strategic locations and are closing drinking water intakes in advance of the plume to prevent any butyl acrylate from entering the drinking water, said DeWine.
- Officials with the U.S. EPA has doing doing daily monitoring of the air quality in the area and DeWine said the result continue to “show no presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the train crash.”
- U.S. EPA officials and an independent contractor tested the air inside 474 homes and deemed them safe. 30 additional homes will be tested Thursday and 43 homes have canceled their requests. To request home air testing, call 330-849-3919.
- Although most contaminants did not enter local waterways, contaminants are pooling at the derailment site in puddles and ditches. A total of 942,000 gallons of contaminants and contaminated liquid have been removed from the immediate site. It is estimated that 110,000 gallons of contaminants at the site will be removed for proper disposal within the next 24 hours.
- To date, 3,150 cubic yards of contaminated soil have been removed from the area of the derailment. This soil has been moved into containers and stockpiled for proper disposal. Once the impacted soil is removed, the remaining soil is covered with mulch to absorb any additional seepage and to absorb the chemicals. The mulch is regularly replaced to ensure continued absorption. The chemical-laden mulch is then stockpiled for proper disposal. The process to remove contaminated soil and control seepage will continue.
East Palestine residents have also notice a strange smell around the site of the crash.
- DeWine said the smell is because some of the contaminants that were released into the environment have a low odor threshold, which means that these contaminants can be smelled at levels much lower than what is considered hazardous.
Safety of fish, wildlife and farm/domestic animals.
- The total estimated number of aquatic animals killed remains at approximately 3,500. Those animals were found in Sulphur Run, Leslie Run, Bull Creek, and a portion of the North Fork of Beaver Creek. Most of the fish appear to be small suckers, minnows, darters, and sculpin. Most of these deaths are believed to have been caused by the immediate release of contaminants into the water, prior to mitigation efforts put in place following the crash. ODNR has not found any evidence of continued risk to aquatic life, but officers will continue sampling waterways.
- The Ohio Department of Agriculture has received tissue samples from one six-week-old beef calf that died on February 11, 2023, in an area located approximately two miles from East Palestine. ODA’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory is performing a diagnostic work-up to determine if a cause of death can be identified.
- There is no information to suggest that pets are not safe outside, but if you believe your domestic animal has been sickened as a result of the train derailment, please contact your local veterinarian.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to assure Ohioans that its food supply is safe and the risk to livestock remains low following the East Palestine train derailment.
As a reminder, East Palestine residents who are struggling with anxiety and stress related to the derailment or are in need of emotional support may call the Ohio Careline at 1-800-720-9616 anytime 24/7 to talk with trained specialists for free, confidential support.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.