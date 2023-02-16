Jonathan Gannon praises Chuck Kyle in first Arizona press conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jonathan Gannon, the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, praised his mentor Chuck Kyle at his introductory press conference Thursday.

Gannon, 40, is a Cleveland native who played for Kyle at Saint Ignatius in 2001.

Among the Cardinals sitting front row for Jonathan Gannon’s introductory press conference — Kyler Murray, James Conner, DJ Humphries, Zach Ertz, Colt McCoy, Antoine Wesley, Will Hernandez, Rashard Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/rhcOX0CjSs — Nick King (@NickKingSports) February 16, 2023

Kyle retired in November after 40 seasons leading the Wildcat football program, winning 11 state titles and 2 national championships.

Gannon takes over a 4-13 Arizona team that will be without its quarterback Kyler Murray (torn ACL) for much of next season.

