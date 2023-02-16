Jonathan Gannon praises Chuck Kyle in first Arizona press conference
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jonathan Gannon, the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, praised his mentor Chuck Kyle at his introductory press conference Thursday.
Gannon, 40, is a Cleveland native who played for Kyle at Saint Ignatius in 2001.
Kyle retired in November after 40 seasons leading the Wildcat football program, winning 11 state titles and 2 national championships.
Gannon takes over a 4-13 Arizona team that will be without its quarterback Kyler Murray (torn ACL) for much of next season.
