Man attempts to rob Cleveland PNC, FBI says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) is looking to the public to identify the suspect of an attempted bank robbery.

According to the FBI VCTF, around 10:03 a.m. Thursday the unknown man entered the PNC bank located at 1900 East 9th Street.

The man approached the teller, demanding money from the drawer.

When the teller denied the man, he left the bank, walking northbound on East 9th Street before heading eastbound on Walnut Street.

He was described as being around 5 foot 9 inches tall, wearing a blue hat, black coat and blue disposable face mask.

The FBI VCTF asked anyone with information to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5000.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.