Maple Heights woman shot in apartment, police say

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police discovered a young woman struck by gunfire in her apartment on Lee Road South after responding to the area for shots fired Wednesday.

Maple Heights police said they responded to calls of shots fired near Woodbrook Avenue and Lee Road South around 3:12 p.m.

They said Bedford police also received calls of shots fired near Corkhill Road and Lee Road South, responding to that area.

While officers were checking the area, they found the woman shot in her apartment in the 600 block of Lee Road South in Bedford, with evidence of gunfire in the 15400 block of Longvale Avenue in Maple Heights.

Early investigations showed that two men were outside of a black or dark colored SUV, possibly a Toyota Rav4, stopped on Longvale Avenue when a red SUV drove past.

The men from the dark colored SUV began shooting at the red SUV, police said, who sped off northbound on Lee Road South.

They got back into the dark colored SUV, fleeing the area toward Dunham Road.

The owner of the red SUV called police, reporting damage to the car but no occupants injured.

The woman that was struck by gunfire receiving non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Maple Heights police are looking for information on the occupants of the dark colored SUV, asking anyone with information to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

