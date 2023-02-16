2 Strong 4 Bullies
Michigan State University police give update on Monday’s mass shooting

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michigan State University police are having a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to give an update on Monday’s mass shooting, which killed three and left five in critical condition.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive.

The victims have been identified as:

  • Brian Fraser, a sophomore at Michigan State originally from Grosse Pointe, MI
  • Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, MI
  • Arielle Anderson, a junior also from Grosse Pointe, MI

The five surviving victims are being treated ta Sparrow Hospital. Four of them required emergency surgery. Their names have not been released.

Michigan State student survives 2nd school shooting in 15 months, father says

Police have identified the shooter as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43. According to police, he did not have any clear affiliation to Michigan State University or its community.

Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

McRae was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound several hours after the shooting in Lansing, MI, said police.

Northeast Ohio students share terrifying moments on Michigan State University campus during shooting

