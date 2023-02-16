Michigan State University police give update on Monday’s mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michigan State University police are having a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to give an update on Monday’s mass shooting, which killed three and left five in critical condition.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive.

The victims have been identified as:

Brian Fraser, a sophomore at Michigan State originally from Grosse Pointe, MI

Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, MI

Arielle Anderson, a junior also from Grosse Pointe, MI

The five surviving victims are being treated ta Sparrow Hospital. Four of them required emergency surgery. Their names have not been released.

Police have identified the shooter as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43. According to police, he did not have any clear affiliation to Michigan State University or its community.

McRae was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound several hours after the shooting in Lansing, MI, said police.

