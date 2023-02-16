2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping mall.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

“It’s too early to speculate on motive,” Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Wednesday’s shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping mall’s food court.

El Paso Police said via Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to Cielo Vista Mall and the “scene is still active.”

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its...
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe
Rare video of the 1986 dive on the wreckage of the Titanic is being released.
It was ‘haunting’: Ballard recalls mission to Titanic site
Officials in Iowa said six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy.
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy
A man was shot and killed this week after deputies say he entered a woman’s home armed with a...
67-year-old woman shoots, kills armed intruder in her home, deputies say