Report: Cavaliers to buy out Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end.

Love, 34, is averaging a career-low 8.5 points per game and hasn’t played since a Jan. 24 loss to the Knicks.

He’s shooting just 38% from the floor.

Love is a 5-time All-Star who played a huge role in the 2016 championship.

Love is making $28.9 million this season in the final year of his contract.

He has made more than $250 million in his NBA career.

