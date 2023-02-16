Report: Cavaliers to buy out Kevin Love

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, sources tell me and @ByJasonLloyd.



Full details at @TheAthletic, including an Eastern Conference playoff contender expected to emerge as a suitor for Love: https://t.co/oyvrEdjsNe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

Love, 34, is averaging a career-low 8.5 points per game and hasn’t played since a Jan. 24 loss to the Knicks.

He’s shooting just 38% from the floor.

Love is a 5-time All-Star who played a huge role in the 2016 championship.

Kevin Love will always have The Stop in Cleveland history. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/nJBGckkFQ7 — Offseason Chopz (@Pchopz_) February 16, 2023

Thanks for the memories Kevin Love



He was the last player from the 2016 🏆 squad and here is his speech from the parade, WWE style 😎 pic.twitter.com/Khiy27yLNy — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 16, 2023

Love is making $28.9 million this season in the final year of his contract.

He has made more than $250 million in his NBA career.

