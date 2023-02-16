Report: Cavaliers to buy out Kevin Love
Feb. 16, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end.
Love, 34, is averaging a career-low 8.5 points per game and hasn’t played since a Jan. 24 loss to the Knicks.
He’s shooting just 38% from the floor.
Love is a 5-time All-Star who played a huge role in the 2016 championship.
Love is making $28.9 million this season in the final year of his contract.
He has made more than $250 million in his NBA career.
