Turkish organizations pack final supplies and donations to send to earthquake victims

GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Representatives from two local Turkish organizations helped pack the final truckloads of donations Wednesday meant for victims of the earthquake that rattled the country.

“I think that this is a human obligation,” said Kamran Askarov, president of the Turkish Committee of Cleveland, “when things like this happen, to come together to help.”

Both he and Engin Ateş with the Turkish American Society of Northeast Ohio have been working tirelessly since the earthquake struck the Eastern region of Turkey and Syria last week.

“It’s such a good feeling,” Ateş said. “My phone is still receiving texts, people still want to send in something.”

The boxes and pallets were added to trucks waiting at a local warehouse, which will later be transported to New Jersey. From there, the supplies will be shipped, either by air or by sea, depending on priority, to Turkey for further distribution.

All together, the organizations were able to complete three separate shipments, with nearly 1900 total boxes.

“At first we were thinking we might send 20, 40 boxes. And when we see these numbers and boxes and donations, it just surprised us. We weren’t expecting it,” Ateş said.

The earthquake and subsequent aftershocks have killed over 35,000 people in the region. The goods will be able to help those suffering through unimaginable circumstances, as both local organizations continue to receive updates from friends and family.

Through the heartache, both Askarov and Ateş received words of encouragement from good Samaritans from all over Northeast Ohio.

“Receiving hugs from those people, hearing their prayers, and receiving small notes from kids to [other] kids, it feels very good,” Ateş said.

This will be the final shipment on behalf of both organizations. They are asking the public to shop donating supplies for now, and to follow the latest updates from their social media pages for other ways to show support.

Still, this shipment, both organizers say, will change people’s lives.

“There are people out there that are thinking and praying for you,” Ateş said.

