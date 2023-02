CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Slavic Village sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

GSW to the back. E54th and FILO. A 15/16 year old male was found lying in the street in this Slavic village neighborhood. Transported in unknown condition to Metro Medical Health Center. Crime scene Investigators are on scene . The street is blocked both ways. pic.twitter.com/DjoE1kKhsK — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 16, 2023

Police say the shooting happened after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday around East 54th Street and Orey Avenue.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth and is in critical condition.

