Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of shoppers who went on a Saks Fifth Avenue spree with a wallet stolen from Planet Fitness are wanted by South Euclid Police, SEPD confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
South Euclid Police said on Feb.16 that a wallet was recently stolen from Planet Fitness.
The owner of the wallet reported to police that a single purchase of $745.20 was made at Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall soon after, according to SEPD.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the shoppers shared by South Euclid Police:
Call South Euclid Police at 216-381-1234 or email JDiLillo@sepolice.us if you recognize the shoppers or have any other information on this theft.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.