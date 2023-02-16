2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of shoppers who went on a Saks Fifth Avenue spree with a wallet stolen from Planet Fitness are wanted by South Euclid Police, SEPD confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

South Euclid Police said on Feb.16 that a wallet was recently stolen from Planet Fitness.

The owner of the wallet reported to police that a single purchase of $745.20 was made at Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall soon after, according to SEPD.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the shoppers shared by South Euclid Police:

Call South Euclid Police at 216-381-1234 or email JDiLillo@sepolice.us if you recognize the shoppers or have any other information on this theft.

