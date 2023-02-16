Wanted: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department searches for sex offender with Jesus tattoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Featured in this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted is a sex offender who might get picked up because of his noticeable Jesus neck tattoo.

In 2002, Matthew Hensley was convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with minor.

The victim in this case was under the age of 16 years-old at the time of the crime.

As a part of his sentence, Hensley is required to register with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department once a year for 20 years, and report any address change.

Hensley has failed to do that and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Clearly religious, along with the Jesus tattoo, Hensley also has praying hands with roses on his right arm and a tribal dragon on his left arm.

He was last known to be staying in the 1200 block of W. 65th Street on the west side of Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Hensley’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

