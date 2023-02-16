2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Wanted: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department searches for sex offender with Jesus tattoo

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Featured in this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted is a sex offender who might get picked up because of his noticeable Jesus neck tattoo.

In 2002, Matthew Hensley was convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with minor.

The victim in this case was under the age of 16 years-old at the time of the crime.

As a part of his sentence, Hensley is required to register with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department once a year for 20 years, and report any address change.

Hensley has failed to do that and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Clearly religious, along with the Jesus tattoo, Hensley also has praying hands with roses on his right arm and a tribal dragon on his left arm.

He was last known to be staying in the 1200 block of W. 65th Street on the west side of Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Hensley’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Canton man seriously injured after being stabbed during a fight
Michigan State University holds vigil for shooting victims, first responders
Michigan State University police give update on Monday’s mass shooting
W. 88th murder
16-year-old found shot to death on Cleveland’s West Side
Smoke billows over East Palestine after controlled burn at train derailment site
EPA Administrator visits East Palestine Thursday