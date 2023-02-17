19 First Alert Weather mid-Winter recap: Why has it been so warm?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Winter of 2022-2023 has been the Winter that wasn’t.

Each month has brought a surplus of warmer-than-normal temperatures and a lack of snowfall.

The average temperature in December was 34.6 degrees, which is only just slightly above average.

The bitterly cold weather that moved in over Christmas helped keep the average temperature a little closer to normal, compensating for warmer days earlier in the month.

January, however, was the seventh warmest January on record in Cleveland.

The average temperature was 36.4 degrees, which is a whopping 7.3 degrees above normal.

February has also been much warmer than normal.

Through mid-month, the average temperature was in the upper 30s!

That’s 6.9 degrees above normal.

With cold air essentially locked out of northern Ohio this Winter, snowfall totals have been less than impressive.

December only brought 4.7 inches of snowfall to Cleveland Hopkins, which is 7.5 inches below normal.

In January, a month you can always count on for snow, only 11 inches fell in Cleveland.

That’s 7.4 inches below normal.

February has been the least snowy month this Winter.

Through mid-month, only 0.1 of an inch of new snowfall had fallen at Cleveland Hopkins.

If February were to end right now, it would be one of, if not the, least snowiest Februarys on record!

What gives this year?

According to Meteorologist Erika Paige, the jet stream pattern has been a major cause of this.

The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

“The jet stream continues to dig into the Southwest unleashing colder air and more snow for the western half of the country, while allowing the eastern half to sit under warmer conditions,” Paige explained.

With such warmer-than-normal temperatures, Lake Erie has experienced significantly lower-than-normal ice coverage.

“The warmer air has also meant that Lake Erie water temperatures have stayed mild enough to limit ice growth. Through mid-February, less than 1% of the lake was covered in ice! Across all the Great Lakes? Only about 6% had ice coverage by the middle of February,” said Paige.

We’re more than halfway through February, so what happens now?

Will the rest of Winter bring any colder, snowier weather?

Our team of meteorologists dove into the data to develop a forecast for the second half of this Winter.

Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck are in agreement that the overall pattern will not change drastically over the coming months.

According to Tanchak, “Above-normal temperatures are forecast for much of the southern U.S. and the East. Colder than normal in the Northern Plains and the Pacific Northwest.”

If you desire more frequent snow, you’ll have to venture up to the Northern Plains or the beautiful Pacific Northwest.

“A continuation of an active pattern though. No real dry spells. Above normal precipitation in the Great Lakes down to the Mid-South. Much of the east will see above normal precipitation s well. Florida looks drier than normal, as well as the Four Corners region,” said Dobeck.

As for Ohio, Tanchak and Dobeck are forecasting above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for the second half of February through April.

Will any of that precipitation fall as snow?

“So far, this Winter, we’ve been relatively ‘snow-free,’ with only about 18 inches of snow falling at Hopkins airport. That’s well below our seasonal average by more than 2 feet! So, as we head into the rest of Winter and into the early part of Spring, we look ahead at what is in store for us,” Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas explains.

“We do expect enough moisture to be around for the rest of February and into March and April, with frequent storm systems making their way our way. However, the big question is how much cold air will be around? While we will see cold snaps from time to time, we don’t necessarily see a sustained cold air outbreak that would lead to significant periods of Winter weather. We will see some snow, as well as lake effect, but it appears as though our rather quiet snow trend will continue,” said Nicholas.

So, what is Nicholas’ official snowfall prediction for the remainder of Winter?

“Overall, we expect an additional 10-16 inches of snow through the end of the April. That would be slightly below normal and bring our seasonal snowfall numbers to 28-34 inches, well below our seasonal average of around 60 inches.”

Dear reader, it appears that if you’re not a fan of snow, you will enjoy the rest of this Winter much more than last Winter.

“Last Winter we saw 53 inches of snow. Keep in mind, this forecast is for Hopkins airport. With lake effect in play, it’s likely the numbers will trend higher in our Snow Belt,” continues Nicholas.

Spring is still about a month away, so don’t put those shovels, snow blowers, and ice scrapers into storage just yet.

According to our 19 First Alert Weather Team, you may need them a few more times before it’s all said and done. (Just not as frequently as last Winter.)

