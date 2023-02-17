Akron man suspected of killing 1-year-old in 2020 shooting arrested, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man suspected in an Aug. 2, 2020 shooting that killed 1-year-old Tyree Halsell and injured two adults, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a shooting on Aug. 2, 2022.

Police say shots were fired at the home, striking Halsell.

Halsell was taken to Suma Akron City Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

A man and a woman were also shot during the shooting.

They were both taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday in the 100 block of Edwards Avenue around 1 p.m.

Phillip Mendoza Jr., 61, of Akron, was at the residence and taken into custody.

Mendoza Jr. was charged with murder and four counts of felonious assault.

He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.