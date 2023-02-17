Akronite app incentivizes residents to visit Black-owned businesses during Black History Month

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron is taking a digital approach to promote Black-owned businesses this month through an Akronite Blimp promotion.

“I feel like someone cares,” said Sapreea English, the owner of Hair Geek Studio in the city.

The Akronite, a community app funded through the Akron mayor’s office, is offering an extra 15% back on “Blimps” by shopping at black-owned businesses. These Blimps can be redeemed as discounts while shopping at other businesses in the city.

English, who was working at her salon during her interview with 19 News Thursday, is in favor of the plan: “For somebody else to market you on top of you marketing yourself, the extra marketing is really good.”

Robert Putnam, Cameron Alexander and Terrence Shavers are the co-owners of Perfect Pour, a Black-owned restaurant and bar in the city. Shavers says they see the promotion as a step in the right direction. “I think the downtown partnership is doing a good job supporting businesses,” he said.

The restaurant owners hope the program can translate into support beyond the month of February, especially within the business space, where it can be difficult to break through.

“We don’t have a lot, so being able to support our own culture is big,” Shavers said. “Being Black and having a business is really tough in the world today.”

English also hopes to see an extensive community backing, as small businesses can create a significant impact back home. To her, being a Black-owned business is about “being a pillar, and continuously reaching out to my community...you can’t demand change if you’re not the change.”

Still, as the celebrations and recognition during Black History Month continues, Putnam, Alexander and Shavers hope residents can reflect on what’s already been accomplished.

“Our parents aren’t business owners, we have three right here and our parents are pretty proud,” Shavers explained. “We’re going to have many more to come so be patient.”

