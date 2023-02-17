2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Heights’ own 2x Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce to host SNL

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “Live from New York,” it’s Cleveland Heights’ own two-time Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce hosting Saturday Night Live!

Kelce announced he will be hosting the show on March 4 with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

He said he was a huge Farley, Ferrell, and Fallon fan while watching the show with his mother growing up, making it “an absolute honor an a privilege” to be a host.

Kelce is not the only one who can hardly contain their excitement, as county pop star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted out:

Cleveland Heights was prominently featured on football’s biggest stage when the brothers Kelce squared off in Super Bowl LVII.

Both brothers are alumni of Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati, as well as former Super Bowl Champions.

This was the first time in NFL history that two brothers will faced each other in the Super Bowl.

Travis’ Chiefs won the game 38-35.

Jason, 35, just finished his 12th season with the Eagles.

[ Kelce brothers in tears on post-Super Bowl podcast ]

